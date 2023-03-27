SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 17
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

SpongeBob and Patrick get carried away when they fill in for Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Squidward poses as the teacher at a prestigious music school.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S6 Ep. 17 - Shuffleboarding / Professor Squidward

SpongeBob and Patrick get carried away when they fill in for Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Squidward poses as the teacher at a prestigious music school.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S6 Ep. 16 - Squid&apos;s Visit / To Squarepants Or Not To Squarepants

SpongeBob wants to have Squidward visit him at home. Spongebob's pants have shrunk in the dryer, so he buys some new, round pants, but no one recognises him.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S6 Ep. 15 - Grandpappy The Pirate / Cephalopod Lodge

Mr. Krab&amp;apos;s granddad is coming to town, but instead of being excited, Mr. Krabs is nervous. SpongeBob finds out that Squidward is a member of a secret society, SpongeBob decides he wants to join, too!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S6 Ep. 14 - Dear Vikings / Ditchin&apos;

There's a Viking-themed promotion at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob writes to some Vikings. Mermaidman and Barnacleboy are having a book signing, but SpongeBob can't go because he has boating school.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S6 Ep. 13 - Krusty Krushers / The Card

Mr. Krabs hatches up another scheme: professional wrestling! But Mr. Krabs isn't the one who';s going to wrestle. New trading cards are on sale, and Bob is determined to get the rare talking card.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S6 Ep. 12 - Porous Pockets / Choir Boys

SpongeBob suddenly becomes the richest citizen of Bikini Bottom, he finds himself surrounded by lots of new friends. It's the day of Squidward's lead solo audition with the Bikini Bottom Men's Choir.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S6 Ep. 26 - The Clash Of Triton

King Neptune is celebrating his birthday at the Krusty Krab, and SpongeBob wants to make sure all his friends and family are there, including his son, Triton.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S6 Ep. 25 - Pineapple Fever / Chum Caverns

Squidward gets stuck indoors with SpongeBob and Patrick during a storm. Plankton creates an underground restaurant that threatens to put the Krusty Krab out of business.

Season 6