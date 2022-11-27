SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 17

Episodes
S6 Ep. 18 - Pet Or Pests / Komputer Overload
SpongeBob adopts a stray worm, and to his surprise, the worm gives birth to some worm babies overnight. Plankton is sick of Karen's criticisms, so he decides to replace her.
S6 Ep. 17 - Shuffleboarding / Professor Squidward
SpongeBob and Patrick get carried away when they fill in for Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Squidward poses as the teacher at a prestigious music school.
S6 Ep. 16 - Squid's Visit / To Squarepants Or Not To Squarepants
SpongeBob wants to have Squidward visit him at home. Spongebob's pants have shrunk in the dryer, so he buys some new, round pants, but no one recognises him.
S6 Ep. 15 - Grandpappy The Pirate / Cephalopod Lodge
Mr. Krab's granddad is coming to town, but instead of being excited, Mr. Krabs is nervous. SpongeBob finds out that Squidward is a member of a secret society, SpongeBob decides he wants to join, too!
S6 Ep. 2 - Penny Foolish / Nautical Novice
When Mr. Krabs sees SpongeBob pick something up off the street, he begins to obsess over the idea that SpongeBob found a penny. Later, SpongeBob's boating school class is going on a field trip.
S6 Ep. 1 - House Fancy / Krabby Road
When Squidward sees Squilliam on a TV show about fancy homes, Squidward becomes infuriated and tries to outdo him. Later, SpongeBob mistakenly thinks that Plankton is starting a band.
S6 Ep. 14 - Dear Vikings / Ditchin'
There's a Viking-themed promotion at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob writes to some Vikings. Mermaidman and Barnacleboy are having a book signing, but SpongeBob can't go because he has boating school.