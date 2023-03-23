SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 15

Episodes
S6 Ep. 15 - Grandpappy The Pirate / Cephalopod Lodge
Mr. Krab&apos;s granddad is coming to town, but instead of being excited, Mr. Krabs is nervous. SpongeBob finds out that Squidward is a member of a secret society, SpongeBob decides he wants to join, too!
S6 Ep. 14 - Dear Vikings / Ditchin'
There&apos;s a Viking-themed promotion at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob writes to some Vikings. Mermaidman and Barnacleboy are having a book signing, but SpongeBob can&apos;t go because he has boating school.
S6 Ep. 13 - Krusty Krushers / The Card
Mr. Krabs hatches up another scheme: professional wrestling! But Mr. Krabs isn&apos;t the one who&apos;s going to wrestle. New trading cards are on sale, and Bob is determined to get the rare talking card.
S6 Ep. 12 - Porous Pockets / Choir Boys
SpongeBob suddenly becomes the richest citizen of Bikini Bottom, he finds himself surrounded by lots of new friends. It&apos;s the day of Squidward&apos;s lead solo audition with the Bikini Bottom Men&apos;s Choir.
S6 Ep. 26 - The Clash Of Triton
King Neptune is celebrating his birthday at the Krusty Krab, and SpongeBob wants to make sure all his friends and family are there, including his son, Triton.
S6 Ep. 25 - Pineapple Fever / Chum Caverns
Squidward gets stuck indoors with SpongeBob and Patrick during a storm. Plankton creates an underground restaurant that threatens to put the Krusty Krab out of business.
S6 Ep. 11 - Spongebob Squarepants Vs. The Big ONE
SpongeBob and his friends are swept away by a giant wave and find themselves stranded on a remote island. To get back to Bikini Bottom, they need to learn how to surf.