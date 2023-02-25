SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 15
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Mr. Krab's granddad is coming to town, but instead of being excited, Mr. Krabs is nervous. SpongeBob finds out that Squidward is a member of a secret society, SpongeBob decides he wants to join, too!

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 16 - Squid's Visit / To Squarepants Or Not To Squarepants

SpongeBob wants to have Squidward visit him at home. Spongebob's pants have shrunk in the dryer, so he buys some new, round pants, but no one recognises him.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 15 - Grandpappy The Pirate / Cephalopod Lodge

Mr. Krab's granddad is coming to town, but instead of being excited, Mr. Krabs is nervous. SpongeBob finds out that Squidward is a member of a secret society, SpongeBob decides he wants to join, too!

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 14 - Dear Vikings / Ditchin'

There's a Viking-themed promotion at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob writes to some Vikings. Mermaidman and Barnacleboy are having a book signing, but SpongeBob can't go because he has boating school.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 26 - Big Sister Sam/perfect Chemistry

Patrick's big sister Samantha comes for a visit. Sandy and Plankton bond over their shared love.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 25 - New Fish In Town/love That Squid

A new neighbor moves in and becomes Squidward’s best friend. SpongeBob helps Squidward prepare for a date.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 24 - Krusty Dogs/the Wreck Of The Mauna Loa

Mr. Krabs decides to start selling hot dogs instead of Krabby Patties. SpongeBob and Patrick discover a lost ship.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 23 - You Don't Know Sponge/tunnel Of Glove

SpongeBob and Patrick take a friendship test. Later, Pearl is embarrassed when she must sit next to SpongeBob in the Tunnel of Glove.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 12 - Porous Pockets / Choir Boys

SpongeBob suddenly becomes the richest citizen of Bikini Bottom, he finds himself surrounded by lots of new friends. It's the day of Squidward's lead solo audition with the Bikini Bottom Men's Choir.

Season 6