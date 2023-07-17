SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 14

Episodes
S6 Ep. 14 - Dear Vikings / Ditchin'
There's a Viking-themed promotion at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob writes to some Vikings. Mermaidman and Barnacleboy are having a book signing, but SpongeBob can't go because he has boating school.
S6 Ep. 13 - Krusty Krushers / The Card
Mr. Krabs hatches up another scheme: professional wrestling! But Mr. Krabs isn't the one who's going to wrestle. New trading cards are on sale, and Bob is determined to get the rare talking card.
S6 Ep. 12 - Porous Pockets / Choir Boys
SpongeBob suddenly becomes the richest citizen of Bikini Bottom, he finds himself surrounded by lots of new friends. It's the day of Squidward's lead solo audition with the Bikini Bottom Men's Choir.
S6 Ep. 11 - Spongebob Squarepants Vs. The Big ONE
SpongeBob and his friends are swept away by a giant wave and find themselves stranded on a remote island. To get back to Bikini Bottom, they need to learn how to surf.
S6 Ep. 10 - The Slumber Party / Grooming Gary
Pearl's getting ready for her slumber party, but Mr. Krabs' meddling in the party preparations is getting out of control. SpongeBob decides to enter Gary in a pet show.
S6 Ep. 9 - Boating Buddies / The Krabby Kronicle
Attempting to get away from SpongeBob, Squidward drives off in his boat as fast as he can, but he is pulled over & ordered to go to boating school. Mr. Krabs decides to go into the tabloid business.
S6 Ep. 8 - The Patty Caper / Plankton's Regular, The
It's time to restock the Krabby Patty ingredient and it is SpongeBob's duty to make sure the ingredient is delivered safely. Plankton has a customer who eats at the Chum Bucket every day.