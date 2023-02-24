SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 14

Episodes
S6 Ep. 14 - Dear Vikings / Ditchin'
There's a Viking-themed promotion at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob writes to some Vikings. Mermaidman and Barnacleboy are having a book signing, but SpongeBob can't go because he has boating school.
S6 Ep. 26 - Big Sister Sam/perfect Chemistry
Patrick's big sister Samantha comes for a visit. Sandy and Plankton bond over their shared love.
S6 Ep. 25 - New Fish In Town/love That Squid
A new neighbor moves in and becomes Squidward’s best friend. SpongeBob helps Squidward prepare for a date.
S6 Ep. 24 - Krusty Dogs/the Wreck Of The Mauna Loa
Mr. Krabs decides to start selling hot dogs instead of Krabby Patties. SpongeBob and Patrick discover a lost ship.
S6 Ep. 23 - You Don't Know Sponge/tunnel Of Glove
SpongeBob and Patrick take a friendship test. Later, Pearl is embarrassed when she must sit next to SpongeBob in the Tunnel of Glove.
S6 Ep. 12 - Porous Pockets / Choir Boys
SpongeBob suddenly becomes the richest citizen of Bikini Bottom, he finds himself surrounded by lots of new friends. It's the day of Squidward's lead solo audition with the Bikini Bottom Men's Choir.
S6 Ep. 11 - Spongebob Squarepants Vs. The Big ONE
SpongeBob and his friends are swept away by a giant wave and find themselves stranded on a remote island. To get back to Bikini Bottom, they need to learn how to surf.