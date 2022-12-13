SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 14

Episodes
S6 Ep. 14 - Dear Vikings / Ditchin'
There's a Viking-themed promotion at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob writes to some Vikings. Mermaidman and Barnacleboy are having a book signing, but SpongeBob can't go because he has boating school.
S6 Ep. 13 - Krusty Krushers / The Card
Mr. Krabs hatches up another scheme: professional wrestling! But Mr. Krabs isn't the one who's going to wrestle. New trading cards are on sale, and Bob is determined to get the rare talking card.
S6 Ep. 26 - The Clash Of Triton
King Neptune is celebrating his birthday at the Krusty Krab, and SpongeBob wants to make sure all his friends and family are there, including his son, Triton.
S6 Ep. 25 - Pineapple Fever / Chum Caverns
Squidward gets stuck indoors with SpongeBob and Patrick during a storm. Plankton creates an underground restaurant that threatens to put the Krusty Krab out of business.
S6 Ep. 7 - The Curse Of Bikini Bottom/squidward In Clarinetland
SpongeBob and Patrick disturb the Flying Dutchman's slumber and he turns them into ghosts. Later, Squidward and SpongeBob have to share a locker.
S6 Ep. 6 - Yours, Mine And Mine/kracked Krabs
SpongeBob and Patrick buy a toy and have to learn to share it. SpongeBob goes with Mr. Krabs to the Cheapest Crab Convention.
S6 Ep. 24 - Truth Or Square Part 2
It's the anniversary of the Krusty Krab! Mr. Krabs calls everyone over early to prepare for the big night. However, a mishap causes the team to get stuck in Krab's freezer.