SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 12
SpongeBob suddenly becomes the richest citizen of Bikini Bottom, he finds himself surrounded by lots of new friends. It&amp;apos;s the day of Squidward&amp;apos;s lead solo audition with the Bikini Bottom Men&amp;apos;s Choir.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 12 - Porous Pockets / Choir Boys

SpongeBob suddenly becomes the richest citizen of Bikini Bottom, he finds himself surrounded by lots of new friends. It&amp;apos;s the day of Squidward&amp;apos;s lead solo audition with the Bikini Bottom Men&amp;apos;s Choir.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 26 - The Clash Of Triton

King Neptune is celebrating his birthday at the Krusty Krab, and SpongeBob wants to make sure all his friends and family are there, including his son, Triton.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 25 - Pineapple Fever / Chum Caverns

Squidward gets stuck indoors with SpongeBob and Patrick during a storm. Plankton creates an underground restaurant that threatens to put the Krusty Krab out of business.

23 mins

S6 Ep. 11 - Spongebob Squarepants Vs. The Big ONE

SpongeBob and his friends are swept away by a giant wave and find themselves stranded on a remote island. To get back to Bikini Bottom, they need to learn how to surf.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 10 - The Slumber Party / Grooming Gary

Pearl's getting ready for her slumber party, but Mr. Krabs' meddling in the party preparations is getting out of control. SpongeBob decides to enter Gary in a pet show.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 9 - Boating Buddies / The Krabby Kronicle

Attempting to get away from SpongeBob, Squidward drives off in his boat as fast as he can, but he is pulled over and ordered to go to boating school. Mr. Krabs decides to go into the tabloid business.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 8 - The Patty Caper / Plankton's Regular, The

It's time to restock the Krabby Patty ingredient and it is SpongeBob's duty to make sure the ingredient is delivered safely. Plankton has a customer who eats at the Chum Bucket every day.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 7 - Giant Squidward / No Nose Knows

Squidward gets spritzed with plant growth spray, he becomes monstrously huge. When Patrick realises that he is the only one out of his friends without a nose, he decides he needs to get a nose too.

