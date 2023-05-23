SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 11

Episodes
S6 Ep. 11 - Spongebob Squarepants Vs. The Big ONE
SpongeBob and his friends are swept away by a giant wave and find themselves stranded on a remote island. To get back to Bikini Bottom, they need to learn how to surf.
S6 Ep. 10 - The Slumber Party / Grooming Gary
Pearl's getting ready for her slumber party, but Mr. Krabs' meddling in the party preparations is getting out of control. SpongeBob decides to enter Gary in a pet show.
S6 Ep. 9 - Boating Buddies / The Krabby Kronicle
Attempting to get away from SpongeBob, Squidward drives off in his boat as fast as he can, but he is pulled over & ordered to go to boating school. Mr. Krabs decides to go into the tabloid business.
S6 Ep. 8 - The Patty Caper / Plankton's Regular, The
It's time to restock the Krabby Patty ingredient and it is SpongeBob's duty to make sure the ingredient is delivered safely. Plankton has a customer who eats at the Chum Bucket every day.
S6 Ep. 7 - Giant Squidward / No Nose Knows
Squidward gets spritzed with plant growth spray, he becomes monstrously huge. When Patrick realises that he is the only one out of his friends without a nose, he decides he needs to get a nose too.
S6 Ep. 6 - A Life In A Day / Sun Bleached
Everyone is in awe of Larry the Lobster's daredevil ways, especially SpongeBob and Patrick. Later, everybody who's anybody is going to a big party in Bikini Bottom.
S6 Ep. 5 - The Splinter / Slide Whistle Stooges
While working at the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob accidentally gets a splinter. SpongeBob and Patrick are having fun with their new slide whistles, and, of course, it's driving Squidward crazy.