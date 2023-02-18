SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 11

Episodes
S6 Ep. 12 - Porous Pockets / Choir Boys
SpongeBob suddenly becomes the richest citizen of Bikini Bottom, he finds himself surrounded by lots of new friends. It's the day of Squidward's lead solo audition with the Bikini Bottom Men's Choir.
S6 Ep. 11 - Spongebob Squarepants Vs. The Big ONE
SpongeBob and his friends are swept away by a giant wave and find themselves stranded on a remote island. To get back to Bikini Bottom, they need to learn how to surf.
S6 Ep. 22 - The Masterpiece/whelk Attack
Squidward sculpts a statue of Mr. Krabs for The Krusty Krab. Giant sea whelks terrorise the folks of Bikini Bottom.
S6 Ep. 21 - Hide And Then What Happens?/shellback Shenanigans
SpongeBob and Patrick play Hide N' Seek and SpongeBob searches the world for Patrick.
S6 Ep. 20 - The Abrasive Side/earworm
SpongeBob can never say "no" to anyone, so he orders a product called the "abrasive side". Meanwhile, SpongeBob gets a song stuck in his head.
S6 Ep. 19 - Buried In Time/enchanted Tiki Dreams
SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward are accidentally locked in Bikini Bottom's first time capsule. SpongeBob and Patrick build a dream world for Squidward.
S6 Ep. 18 - That Sinking Feeling/karate Star
SpongeBob and Patrick dig a tunnel between their two houses and drive Squidward nuts. Pat learns just enough karate to wreak havoc in Bikini Bottom.