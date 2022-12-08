SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 11
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

SpongeBob and his friends are swept away by a giant wave and find themselves stranded on a remote island. To get back to Bikini Bottom, they need to learn how to surf.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 11 - Spongebob Squarepants Vs. The Big ONE

SpongeBob and his friends are swept away by a giant wave and find themselves stranded on a remote island. To get back to Bikini Bottom, they need to learn how to surf.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 10 - The Slumber Party / Grooming Gary

Pearl's getting ready for her slumber party, but Mr. Krabs' meddling in the party preparations is getting out of control. SpongeBob decides to enter Gary in a pet show.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 9 - Boating Buddies / The Krabby Kronicle

Attempting to get away from SpongeBob, Squidward drives off in his boat as fast as he can, but he is pulled over and ordered to go to boating school. Mr. Krabs decides to go into the tabloid business.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 8 - The Patty Caper / Plankton's Regular, The

It's time to restock the Krabby Patty ingredient and it is SpongeBob's duty to make sure the ingredient is delivered safely. Plankton has a customer who eats at the Chum Bucket every day.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 22 - Chum Bucket Supreme / Single Cell Anniversary

Plankton hires Patrick to create advertising slogans for the Chum Bucket. SpongeBob helps Plankton find the perfect anniversary gift for Karen.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 21 - Sand Castles In The Sand / Shell Shocked

A friendly day of building sand castles soon turns into war. Spongebob breaks Gary's shell and tries to get him a new one at Angry Jack's Shell Imporium.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 3 - Somenone's In The Kitchen With Sandy/the Inside Job

Plankton steals Sandy's fur to disguise himself as Sandy and get the Krabby Patty formula. Plankton goes inside SpongeBob's head to get the Krabby Patty formula.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 2 - Growth Spout/stuck In The Wringer

Mr. Krabs tries to find enough food to feed Pearl as she goes through her growth spurt and later, after showering, SpongeBob gets stuck in his wringer.

Season 6