SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 11

Episodes
S6 Ep. 11 - Spongebob Squarepants Vs. The Big ONE
SpongeBob and his friends are swept away by a giant wave and find themselves stranded on a remote island. To get back to Bikini Bottom, they need to learn how to surf.
S6 Ep. 10 - The Slumber Party / Grooming Gary
Pearl's getting ready for her slumber party, but Mr. Krabs' meddling in the party preparations is getting out of control. SpongeBob decides to enter Gary in a pet show.
S6 Ep. 9 - Boating Buddies / The Krabby Kronicle
Attempting to get away from SpongeBob, Squidward drives off in his boat as fast as he can, but he is pulled over and ordered to go to boating school. Mr. Krabs decides to go into the tabloid business.
S6 Ep. 8 - The Patty Caper / Plankton's Regular, The
It's time to restock the Krabby Patty ingredient and it is SpongeBob's duty to make sure the ingredient is delivered safely. Plankton has a customer who eats at the Chum Bucket every day.
S6 Ep. 22 - Chum Bucket Supreme / Single Cell Anniversary
Plankton hires Patrick to create advertising slogans for the Chum Bucket. SpongeBob helps Plankton find the perfect anniversary gift for Karen.
S6 Ep. 21 - Sand Castles In The Sand / Shell Shocked
A friendly day of building sand castles soon turns into war. Spongebob breaks Gary's shell and tries to get him a new one at Angry Jack's Shell Imporium.
S6 Ep. 3 - Somenone's In The Kitchen With Sandy/the Inside Job
Plankton steals Sandy's fur to disguise himself as Sandy and get the Krabby Patty formula. Plankton goes inside SpongeBob's head to get the Krabby Patty formula.