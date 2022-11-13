SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 10
S6 Ep. 10 - The Slumber Party / Grooming Gary

Pearl's getting ready for her slumber party, but Mr. Krabs' meddling in the party preparations is getting out of control. SpongeBob decides to enter Gary in a pet show.

S6 Ep. 9 - Boating Buddies / The Krabby Kronicle

Attempting to get away from SpongeBob, Squidward drives off in his boat as fast as he can, but he is pulled over and ordered to go to boating school. Mr. Krabs decides to go into the tabloid business.

S6 Ep. 8 - The Patty Caper / Plankton's Regular, The

It's time to restock the Krabby Patty ingredient and it is SpongeBob's duty to make sure the ingredient is delivered safely. Plankton has a customer who eats at the Chum Bucket every day.

S6 Ep. 7 - Giant Squidward / No Nose Knows

Squidward gets spritzed with plant growth spray, he becomes monstrously huge. When Patrick realises that he is the only one out of his friends without a nose, he decides he needs to get a nose too.

S6 Ep. 6 - A Life In A Day / Sun Bleached

Everyone is in awe of Larry the Lobster's daredevil ways, especially SpongeBob and Patrick. Later, everybody who's anybody is going to a big party in Bikini Bottom.

S6 Ep. 5 - The Splinter / Slide Whistle Stooges

While working at the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob accidentally gets a splinter. SpongeBob and Patrick are having fun with their new slide whistles, and, of course, it's driving Squidward crazy.

S6 Ep. 4 - Not Normal / Gone

When Squidward points out to SpongeBob that he's not normal, SpongeBob makes it his mission to become normal. SpongeBob wakes up one morning to find that everyone in Bikini Bottom is gone - even Gary!

S6 Ep. 3 - Spongicus / Suction Cup Symphony

Plankton has demolished the Chum Bucket! In its place, he has built a Roman coliseum. The Bikini Bottom Symphony is accepting submissions for their contest, and Squidward is determined to win.

Season 6