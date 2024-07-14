SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 6

Episodes
S6 Ep. 26 - The Clash Of Triton
King Neptune is celebrating his birthday at the Krusty Krab, and SpongeBob wants to make sure all his friends and family are there, including his son, Triton.
S6 Ep. 10 - The Slumber Party / Grooming Gary
Pearl's getting ready for her slumber party, but Mr. Krabs' meddling in the party preparations is getting out of control. SpongeBob decides to enter Gary in a pet show.
S6 Ep. 6 - A Life In A Day / Sun Bleached
Everyone is in awe of Larry the Lobster's daredevil ways, especially SpongeBob and Patrick. Later, everybody who's anybody is going to a big party in Bikini Bottom.
S6 Ep. 21 - Sand Castles In The Sand / Shell Shocked
A friendly day of building sand castles soon turns into war. Spongebob breaks Gary's shell and tries to get him a new one at Angry Jack's Shell Imporium.
S6 Ep. 4 - Not Normal / Gone
When Squidward points out to SpongeBob that he's not normal, SpongeBob makes it his mission to become normal. SpongeBob wakes up one morning to find that everyone in Bikini Bottom is gone - even Gary!