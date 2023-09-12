SpongeBob SquarePants - S5 Ep. 6

Episodes
S5 Ep. 6 - Roller Cowards / Bucket Sweet Bucket
The scariest roller coaster ever has just opened at Bikini Bottom's amusement park. Plankton tricks SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward into fixing up the Chum Bucket.
S5 Ep. 5 - New Digs / Krabs A LA Mode
SpongeBob decides to move into the Krusty Krab so that he will never be late for work again. When Plankton secretly turns down the thermostat at the Krusty Krab the entire restaurant freezes over.
S5 Ep. 4 - Spy Buddies / Boat Smarts / Good Old Whatshisname
Determined to uncover Plankton’s next plot, Mr. Krabs sends SpongeBob and Patrick to spy on him. Watch an instructional video on boating techniques with Squidward and SpongeBob.
S5 Ep. 3 - Rise And Shine / Waiting / Fungus Among Us
Take a look inside Patrick Star's rock where we see that his morning routine is anything but ordinary. SpongeBob discovers that his breakfast cereal has an offer for free toy.
S5 Ep. 2 - The Original Fry Cook / Night Light
Mr. Krab's old fry cook pays a special visit to the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob is in awe of his predecessor, who has since become a world renowned chef. Tales of the boogeyman send SpongeBob into a panic.
S5 Ep. 1 - Friend Or Foe
Mr. Krabs and Plankton have been business rivals and bitter enemies for longer than anyone can remember.
S5 Ep. 20 - Banned In Bikini Bottom / Stanely S. Squarepants
Miss Priss has Krabby Patties banned from Bikini Bottom! When Stanley, SpongeBob’s klutzy cousin, comes to visit Bikini Bottom, he quickly turns SpongeBob’s life upside down.