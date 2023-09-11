SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S5 Ep. 3
G | Kids

Take a look inside Patrick Star's rock where we see that his morning routine is anything but ordinary. SpongeBob discovers that his breakfast cereal has an offer for free toy.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 4 - Spy Buddies / Boat Smarts / Good Old Whatshisname

Determined to uncover Plankton’s next plot, Mr. Krabs sends SpongeBob and Patrick to spy on him. Watch an instructional video on boating techniques with Squidward and SpongeBob.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 3 - Rise And Shine / Waiting / Fungus Among Us

Take a look inside Patrick Star's rock where we see that his morning routine is anything but ordinary. SpongeBob discovers that his breakfast cereal has an offer for free toy.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 2 - The Original Fry Cook / Night Light

Mr. Krab's old fry cook pays a special visit to the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob is in awe of his predecessor, who has since become a world renowned chef. Tales of the boogeyman send SpongeBob into a panic.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 1 - Friend Or Foe

Mr. Krabs and Plankton have been business rivals and bitter enemies for longer than anyone can remember.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 20 - Banned In Bikini Bottom / Stanely S. Squarepants

Miss Priss has Krabby Patties banned from Bikini Bottom! When Stanley, SpongeBob’s klutzy cousin, comes to visit Bikini Bottom, he quickly turns SpongeBob’s life upside down.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 19 - The Two Faces Of Squidward / Spongehenge

Squidward is rushed to the hospital when SpongeBob accidentally slams the door on Squidward’s face. A very windy day in Bikini Bottom is blowing air through SpongeBob's holes.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 18 - What Ever Happened To Spongebob

When SpongeBob tries to spend some quality time with his friends, he just ends up being a nuisance to everyone. They all tell him to go away, so with a heavy heart, SpongeBob decides to do just that.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 17 - 20,000 Patties Under The Sea / The Battle Of Bikini Bottom

SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs turn an old submarine into a mobile Krusty Krab. When Patrick and SpongeBob discover they have clashing views on cleanliness, their disagreement blows up into an epic battle.

Season 5