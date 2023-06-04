SpongeBob SquarePants - S5 Ep. 20

Episodes
S5 Ep. 20 - Banned In Bikini Bottom / Stanely S. Squarepants
Miss Priss has Krabby Patties banned from Bikini Bottom! When Stanley, SpongeBob’s klutzy cousin, comes to visit Bikini Bottom, he quickly turns SpongeBob’s life upside down.
S5 Ep. 19 - The Two Faces Of Squidward / Spongehenge
Squidward is rushed to the hospital when SpongeBob accidentally slams the door on Squidward’s face. A very windy day in Bikini Bottom is blowing air through SpongeBob's holes.
S5 Ep. 18 - What Ever Happened To Spongebob
When SpongeBob tries to spend some quality time with his friends, he just ends up being a nuisance to everyone. They all tell him to go away, so with a heavy heart, SpongeBob decides to do just that.
S5 Ep. 17 - 20,000 Patties Under The Sea / The Battle Of Bikini Bottom
SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs turn an old submarine into a mobile Krusty Krab. When Patrick and SpongeBob discover they have clashing views on cleanliness, their disagreement blows up into an epic battle.
S5 Ep. 16 - The Pest Of The West
While researching his family tree SpongeBob discovers that he was related to the great Western hero, and famous chili-slinger, SpongeBuck.
S5 Ep. 15 - The Inmates Of Summer / To Save A Squirrel
SpongeBob and Patrick accidentally board a ship full of prisoners on their way to jail on Inferno Island. SpongeBob and Pat stow away on one of Sandy’s wilderness adventure.