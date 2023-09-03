SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S5 Ep. 19
G | Kids

Squidward is rushed to the hospital when SpongeBob accidentally slams the door on Squidward’s face. A very windy day in Bikini Bottom is blowing air through SpongeBob's holes.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 20 - Banned In Bikini Bottom / Stanely S. Squarepants

Miss Priss has Krabby Patties banned from Bikini Bottom! When Stanley, SpongeBob’s klutzy cousin, comes to visit Bikini Bottom, he quickly turns SpongeBob’s life upside down.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 19 - The Two Faces Of Squidward / Spongehenge

Squidward is rushed to the hospital when SpongeBob accidentally slams the door on Squidward’s face. A very windy day in Bikini Bottom is blowing air through SpongeBob's holes.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 18 - What Ever Happened To Spongebob

When SpongeBob tries to spend some quality time with his friends, he just ends up being a nuisance to everyone. They all tell him to go away, so with a heavy heart, SpongeBob decides to do just that.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 17 - 20,000 Patties Under The Sea / The Battle Of Bikini Bottom

SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs turn an old submarine into a mobile Krusty Krab. When Patrick and SpongeBob discover they have clashing views on cleanliness, their disagreement blows up into an epic battle.

Season 5