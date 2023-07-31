SpongeBob SquarePants - S5 Ep. 16

Episodes
S5 Ep. 16 - The Pest Of The West
While researching his family tree SpongeBob discovers that he was related to the great Western hero, and famous chili-slinger, SpongeBuck.
S5 Ep. 15 - The Inmates Of Summer / To Save A Squirrel
SpongeBob and Patrick accidentally board a ship full of prisoners on their way to jail on Inferno Island. SpongeBob and Pat stow away on one of Sandy’s wilderness adventure.
S5 Ep. 14 - Blackened Sponge / Mermaid Man Vs. Sponge
SpongeBob accidentally punches himself in the face leaving behind a hideous black eye, but is too embarrassed to tell anyone the truth. Plankton has brainwashed Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy!
S5 Ep. 13 - Picture Day / Pat No Pay / Blacjack
It's Picture Day for the Boating School Year Book. When Patrick eats his weight in Krabby Patties without paying, Mr. Krabs puts him to work in the restaurant.
S5 Ep. 11 - Goo Goo Gas / Le Big Switch
Plankton creates a gas that turns everyone at the Krusty Krab into babies. After being enrolled in a chef exchange program, SpongeBob switches places with a snooty French chef.
S5 Ep. 10 - A Flea In Her Dome / Donut Of Shame / The Krusty Plate
SpongeBob and Patrick try to help Sandy rid her Tree Dome of fleas. When Patrick accidentally takes SpongeBob’s donut he is wracked with guilt over his crime.
S5 Ep. 9 - The Krusty Sponge / Sing A Song Of Patrick
SpongeBob becomes the latest local obsession after a notable food critic gives him high ratings. SpongeBob helps Patrick get his song some air time at the local radio station.