SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S5 Ep. 15
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

SpongeBob and Patrick accidentally board a ship full of prisoners on their way to jail on Inferno Island. SpongeBob and Pat stow away on one of Sandy's wilderness adventure.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 15 - The Inmates Of Summer / To Save A Squirrel

SpongeBob and Patrick accidentally board a ship full of prisoners on their way to jail on Inferno Island. SpongeBob and Pat stow away on one of Sandy's wilderness adventure.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 14 - Blackened Sponge / Mermaid Man Vs. Sponge

SpongeBob accidentally punches himself in the face leaving behind a hideous black eye, but is too embarrassed to tell anyone the truth. Plankton has brainwashed Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy!

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 13 - Picture Day / Pat No Pay / Blacjack

It's Picture Day for the Boating School Year Book. When Patrick eats his weight in Krabby Patties without paying, Mr. Krabs puts him to work in the restaurant.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 11 - Goo Goo Gas / Le Big Switch

Plankton creates a gas that turns everyone at the Krusty Krab into babies. After being enrolled in a chef exchange program, SpongeBob switches places with a snooty French chef.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 10 - A Flea In Her Dome / Donut Of Shame / The Krusty Plate

SpongeBob and Patrick try to help Sandy rid her Tree Dome of fleas. When Patrick accidentally takes SpongeBob's donut he is wracked with guilt over his crime.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 9 - The Krusty Sponge / Sing A Song Of Patrick

SpongeBob becomes the latest local obsession after a notable food critic gives him high ratings. SpongeBob helps Patrick get his song some air time at the local radio station.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 8 - Money Talks / Spongebob Vs The Patty Gadget / Slimy Dancing

Mr. Krabs makes a wish that he could talk to money. SpongeBob competes against a patty-making machine. Squidward trains SpongeBob for the Bikini Bottom dance contest.

image-placeholder22 mins

S5 Ep. 7 - To Love A Patty / Breath Of A Fresh Squidward

SpongeBob has trouble saying goodbye to the most perfect Krabby Patty he has ever cooked up. After electrocuting himself, Squidward's personality gets completely scrambled.

Season 5