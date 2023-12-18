SpongeBob SquarePants - S5 Ep. 14

Episodes
S5 Ep. 19 - The Two Faces Of Squidward / Spongehenge
Squidward is rushed to the hospital when SpongeBob accidentally slams the door on Squidward’s face. A very windy day in Bikini Bottom is blowing air through SpongeBob's holes.
S5 Ep. 18 - What Ever Happened To Spongebob
When SpongeBob tries to spend some quality time with his friends, he just ends up being a nuisance to everyone. They all tell him to go away, so with a heavy heart, SpongeBob decides to do just that.
S5 Ep. 17 - 20,000 Patties Under The Sea / The Battle Of Bikini Bottom
SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs turn an old submarine into a mobile Krusty Krab. When Patrick and SpongeBob discover they have clashing views on cleanliness, their disagreement blows up into an epic battle.
S5 Ep. 16 - The Pest Of The West
While researching his family tree SpongeBob discovers that he was related to the great Western hero, and famous chili-slinger, SpongeBuck.
S5 Ep. 15 - The Inmates Of Summer / To Save A Squirrel
SpongeBob and Patrick accidentally board a ship full of prisoners on their way to jail on Inferno Island. SpongeBob and Pat stow away on one of Sandy’s wilderness adventure.
S5 Ep. 14 - Blackened Sponge / Mermaid Man Vs. Sponge
SpongeBob accidentally punches himself in the face leaving behind a hideous black eye, but is too embarrassed to tell anyone the truth. Plankton has brainwashed Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy!
S5 Ep. 13 - Picture Day / Pat No Pay / Blacjack
It's Picture Day for the Boating School Year Book. When Patrick eats his weight in Krabby Patties without paying, Mr. Krabs puts him to work in the restaurant.