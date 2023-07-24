SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S5 Ep. 11
G | Kids

Plankton creates a gas that turns everyone at the Krusty Krab into babies. After being enrolled in a chef exchange program, SpongeBob switches places with a snooty French chef.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 11 - Goo Goo Gas / Le Big Switch

22 mins

S5 Ep. 10 - A Flea In Her Dome / Donut Of Shame / The Krusty Plate

SpongeBob and Patrick try to help Sandy rid her Tree Dome of fleas. When Patrick accidentally takes SpongeBob’s donut he is wracked with guilt over his crime.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 9 - The Krusty Sponge / Sing A Song Of Patrick

SpongeBob becomes the latest local obsession after a notable food critic gives him high ratings. SpongeBob helps Patrick get his song some air time at the local radio station.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 8 - Money Talks / Spongebob Vs The Patty Gadget / Slimy Dancing

Mr. Krabs makes a wish that he could talk to money. SpongeBob competes against a patty-making machine. Squidward trains SpongeBob for the Bikini Bottom dance contest.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 7 - To Love A Patty / Breath Of A Fresh Squidward

SpongeBob has trouble saying goodbye to the most perfect Krabby Patty he has ever cooked up. After electrocuting himself, Squidward’s personality gets completely scrambled.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 6 - Roller Cowards / Bucket Sweet Bucket

The scariest roller coaster ever has just opened at Bikini Bottom's amusement park. Plankton tricks SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward into fixing up the Chum Bucket.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 5 - New Digs / Krabs A LA Mode

SpongeBob decides to move into the Krusty Krab so that he will never be late for work again. When Plankton secretly turns down the thermostat at the Krusty Krab the entire restaurant freezes over.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 4 - Spy Buddies / Boat Smarts / Good Old Whatshisname

Determined to uncover Plankton’s next plot, Mr. Krabs sends SpongeBob and Patrick to spy on him. Watch an instructional video on boating techniques with Squidward and SpongeBob.

Season 5