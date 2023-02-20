SpongeBob SquarePants - S5 Ep. 11

Episodes
S5 Ep. 11 - Goo Goo Gas / Le Big Switch
Plankton creates a gas that turns everyone at the Krusty Krab into babies. After being enrolled in a chef exchange program, SpongeBob switches places with a snooty French chef.
S5 Ep. 10 - A Flea In Her Dome / Donut Of Shame / The Krusty Plate
SpongeBob and Patrick try to help Sandy rid her Tree Dome of fleas. When Patrick accidentally takes SpongeBob’s donut he is wracked with guilt over his crime.
S5 Ep. 9 - The Krusty Sponge / Sing A Song Of Patrick
SpongeBob becomes the latest local obsession after a notable food critic gives him high ratings. SpongeBob helps Patrick get his song some air time at the local radio station.
S5 Ep. 8 - Money Talks / Spongebob Vs The Patty Gadget / Slimy Dancing
Mr. Krabs makes a wish that he could talk to money. SpongeBob competes against a patty-making machine. Squidward trains SpongeBob for the Bikini Bottom dance contest.
S5 Ep. 7 - To Love A Patty / Breath Of A Fresh Squidward
SpongeBob has trouble saying goodbye to the most perfect Krabby Patty he has ever cooked up. After electrocuting himself, Squidward's personality gets completely scrambled.
S5 Ep. 6 - Roller Cowards / Bucket Sweet Bucket
The scariest roller coaster ever has just opened at Bikini Bottom's amusement park. Plankton tricks SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward into fixing up the Chum Bucket.
S5 Ep. 5 - New Digs / Krabs A LA Mode
SpongeBob decides to move into the Krusty Krab so that he will never be late for work again. When Plankton secretly turns down the thermostat at the Krusty Krab the entire restaurant freezes over.