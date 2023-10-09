SpongeBob SquarePants - S5 Ep. 10

Episodes
S5 Ep. 14 - Blackened Sponge / Mermaid Man Vs. Sponge
SpongeBob accidentally punches himself in the face leaving behind a hideous black eye, but is too embarrassed to tell anyone the truth. Plankton has brainwashed Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy!
S5 Ep. 13 - Picture Day / Pat No Pay / Blacjack
It's Picture Day for the Boating School Year Book. When Patrick eats his weight in Krabby Patties without paying, Mr. Krabs puts him to work in the restaurant.
S5 Ep. 11 - Goo Goo Gas / Le Big Switch
Plankton creates a gas that turns everyone at the Krusty Krab into babies. After being enrolled in a chef exchange program, SpongeBob switches places with a snooty French chef.
S5 Ep. 10 - A Flea In Her Dome / Donut Of Shame / The Krusty Plate
SpongeBob and Patrick try to help Sandy rid her Tree Dome of fleas. When Patrick accidentally takes SpongeBob’s donut he is wracked with guilt over his crime.
S5 Ep. 9 - The Krusty Sponge / Sing A Song Of Patrick
SpongeBob becomes the latest local obsession after a notable food critic gives him high ratings. SpongeBob helps Patrick get his song some air time at the local radio station.
S5 Ep. 8 - Money Talks / Spongebob Vs The Patty Gadget / Slimy Dancing
Mr. Krabs makes a wish that he could talk to money. SpongeBob competes against a patty-making machine. Squidward trains SpongeBob for the Bikini Bottom dance contest.
S5 Ep. 7 - To Love A Patty / Breath Of A Fresh Squidward
SpongeBob has trouble saying goodbye to the most perfect Krabby Patty he has ever cooked up. After electrocuting himself, Squidward’s personality gets completely scrambled.