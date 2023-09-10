SpongeBob SquarePants - S5 Ep. 1

Episodes
S5 Ep. 2 - The Original Fry Cook / Night Light
Mr. Krab's old fry cook pays a special visit to the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob is in awe of his predecessor, who has since become a world renowned chef. Tales of the boogeyman send SpongeBob into a panic.
S5 Ep. 1 - Friend Or Foe
Mr. Krabs and Plankton have been business rivals and bitter enemies for longer than anyone can remember.
S5 Ep. 20 - Banned In Bikini Bottom / Stanely S. Squarepants
Miss Priss has Krabby Patties banned from Bikini Bottom! When Stanley, SpongeBob’s klutzy cousin, comes to visit Bikini Bottom, he quickly turns SpongeBob’s life upside down.
S5 Ep. 19 - The Two Faces Of Squidward / Spongehenge
Squidward is rushed to the hospital when SpongeBob accidentally slams the door on Squidward’s face. A very windy day in Bikini Bottom is blowing air through SpongeBob's holes.
S5 Ep. 18 - What Ever Happened To Spongebob
When SpongeBob tries to spend some quality time with his friends, he just ends up being a nuisance to everyone. They all tell him to go away, so with a heavy heart, SpongeBob decides to do just that.