SpongeBob SquarePants - S5 Ep. 8

Episodes
S5 Ep. 8 - Money Talks / Spongebob Vs The Patty Gadget / Slimy Dancing
Mr. Krabs makes a wish that he could talk to money. SpongeBob competes against a patty-making machine. Squidward trains SpongeBob for the Bikini Bottom dance contest.
S5 Ep. 7 - To Love A Patty / Breath Of A Fresh Squidward
SpongeBob has trouble saying goodbye to the most perfect Krabby Patty he has ever cooked up. After electrocuting himself, Squidward's personality gets completely scrambled.
S5 Ep. 6 - Roller Cowards / Bucket Sweet Bucket
The scariest roller coaster ever has just opened at Bikini Bottom's amusement park. Plankton tricks SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward into fixing up the Chum Bucket.
S5 Ep. 5 - New Digs / Krabs A LA Mode
SpongeBob decides to move into the Krusty Krab so that he will never be late for work again. When Plankton secretly turns down the thermostat at the Krusty Krab the entire restaurant freezes over.
S5 Ep. 4 - Spy Buddies / Boat Smarts / Good Old Whatshisname
Determined to uncover Plankton's next plot, Mr. Krabs sends SpongeBob and Patrick to spy on him. Watch an instructional video on boating techniques with Squidward and SpongeBob.
S5 Ep. 3 - Rise And Shine / Waiting / Fungus Among Us
Take a look inside Patrick Star's rock where we see that his morning routine is anything but ordinary. SpongeBob discovers that his breakfast cereal has an offer for free toy.
S5 Ep. 2 - The Original Fry Cook / Night Light
Mr. Krab's old fry cook pays a special visit to the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob is in awe of his predecessor, who has since become a world renowned chef. Tales of the boogeyman send SpongeBob into a panic.