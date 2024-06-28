SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S5 Ep. 6
G | Kids

The scariest roller coaster ever has just opened at Bikini Bottom's amusement park. Plankton tricks SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward into fixing up the Chum Bucket.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 6 - Roller Cowards / Bucket Sweet Bucket

22 mins

S5 Ep. 5 - New Digs / Krabs A LA Mode

SpongeBob decides to move into the Krusty Krab so that he will never be late for work again. When Plankton secretly turns down the thermostat at the Krusty Krab the entire restaurant freezes over.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 4 - Spy Buddies / Boat Smarts / Good Old Whatshisname

Determined to uncover Plankton's next plot, Mr. Krabs sends SpongeBob and Patrick to spy on him. Watch an instructional video on boating techniques with Squidward and SpongeBob.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 3 - Rise And Shine / Waiting / Fungus Among Us

Take a look inside Patrick Star's rock where we see that his morning routine is anything but ordinary. SpongeBob discovers that his breakfast cereal has an offer for free toy.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 2 - The Original Fry Cook / Night Light

Mr. Krab's old fry cook pays a special visit to the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob is in awe of his predecessor, who has since become a world renowned chef. Tales of the boogeyman send SpongeBob into a panic.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 1 - Friend Or Foe

Mr. Krabs and Plankton have been business rivals and bitter enemies for longer than anyone can remember.

Season 5