SpongeBob SquarePants - S4 Ep. 18

Episodes
S4 Ep. 18 - Born To Be Wild/best Frenemies
SpongeBob hears that a ferocious biker gang is coming to town, so SpongeBob prepares to protect the town all by himself. // A new Kelp Smoothy chain is opening all over Bikini Bottom.
S4 Ep. 2 - The Lost Mattress/krabs Vs Plankton
SpongeBob buys Mr. Krabs a new mattress to help him sleep better. // Plankton slips and falls on some water at the Krusty Krab and sues Mr. Krabs for not posting a wet floor sign.
S4 Ep. 9 - Krusty Towers/mrs. Puff, You're Fired
In another one of his money-making schemes, Mr. Krabs turns the Krusty Krab into an upscale hotel. // Mrs. Puff gets fired when the higher ups learn of SpongeBob's repeated failure.