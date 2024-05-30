SpongeBob SquarePants - S4 Ep. 5

Episodes
S4 Ep. 5 - Selling Out/funny Pants
Mr. Krabs sells the Krusty Krab to a conglomerate and explores the joys of retirement. // Squidward tricks his neighbour into believing that SpongeBob has a laugh-related illness.
S4 Ep. 4 - Good Neighbors/skill Crane
Squidward's lazy Sunday is constantly interrupted by SpongeBob and Patrick's Good Neighbour Club activities. // Squidward becomes obsessed with winning a prize from the Skill Crane.
S4 Ep. 3 - Have You Seen This Snail"
While trying to beat a world record, SpongeBob forgets to feed Gary - for several weeks. So, Gary runs away to downtown Bikini Bottom where he is taken in by a kind old woman.
S4 Ep. 2 - The Lost Mattress/krabs Vs Plankton
SpongeBob buys Mr. Krabs a new mattress to help him sleep better. // Plankton slips and falls on some water at the Krusty Krab and sues Mr. Krabs for not posting a wet floor sign.