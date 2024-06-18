SpongeBob SquarePants - S4 Ep. 18

Episodes
S4 Ep. 18 - Born To Be Wild/best Frenemies
SpongeBob hears that a ferocious biker gang is coming to town, so SpongeBob prepares to protect the town all by himself. // A new Kelp Smoothy chain is opening all over Bikini Bottom.
S4 Ep. 17 - Driven To Tears/rule Of Dumb
SpongeBob has failed his driving test - again. // Patrick discovers in a genealogy document that he is next in line to receive a kingly title!
S4 Ep. 16 - The Thing/hocus Pocus
After a bike accident, Squidward is coated in so much mud that the residents of Bikini Bottom think he is a monster. // SpongeBob tries to impress Squidward with his new magic kit.
S4 Ep. 15 - Squidtastic Voyage/that's No Lady
When Squidward swallows his clarinet reed Sandy offers to retrieve the piece. // A misunderstanding over an advertisement causes Patrick to think he must "get out of town."
S4 Ep. 14 - Bummer Vacation/wigstuck
SpongeBob has never had a vacation. To save his job, Mr.Krabs gives him the day off! // SpongeBob finds an old, powdered wig in the trash and wears it thinking it's cool.
S4 Ep. 13 - The New Leaf/once Bitten
Plankton has decided to throw in the towel and start a new business selling trinkets and souvenir gifts. // Gary starts biting everyone in town, starting with Squidward.
S4 Ep. 12 - All That Glitters/wishing You Well
SpongeBob's spatula breaks mid-patty flip to be replaced by "Le Spatula". // Mr. Krabs sends SpongeBob down a wishing well to collect the coins dropped in by people making wishes.