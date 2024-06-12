SpongeBob SquarePants - S4 Ep. 14

Episodes
S4 Ep. 15 - Squidtastic Voyage/that's No Lady
When Squidward swallows his clarinet reed Sandy offers to retrieve the piece. // A misunderstanding over an advertisement causes Patrick to think he must "get out of town."
S4 Ep. 14 - Bummer Vacation/wigstuck
SpongeBob has never had a vacation. To save his job, Mr.Krabs gives him the day off! // SpongeBob finds an old, powdered wig in the trash and wears it thinking it's cool.
S4 Ep. 13 - The New Leaf/once Bitten
Plankton has decided to throw in the towel and start a new business selling trinkets and souvenir gifts. // Gary starts biting everyone in town, starting with Squidward.
S4 Ep. 12 - All That Glitters/wishing You Well
SpongeBob's spatula breaks mid-patty flip to be replaced by "Le Spatula". // Mr. Krabs sends SpongeBob down a wishing well to collect the coins dropped in by people making wishes.
S4 Ep. 11 - Whale Of A Birthday/karate Island
Mr. Krabs tries to throw his daughter, Pearl, the best birthday ever. // SpongeBob competes on Karate Island for the title "King of Karate".
S4 Ep. 10 - Chimps Ahoy/ghost Host
Sandy is worried her inventions won't satisfy her chimp beneficiaries. // The Flying Dutchman crashes at SpongeBob's house where he constantly scares, startles and surprises SpongeBob.
S4 Ep. 9 - Krusty Towers/mrs. Puff, You're Fired
In another one of his money-making schemes, Mr. Krabs turns the Krusty Krab into an upscale hotel. // Mrs. Puff gets fired when the higher ups learn of SpongeBob's repeated failure.