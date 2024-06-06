SpongeBob SquarePants - S4 Ep. 10

Episodes
S4 Ep. 11 - Whale Of A Birthday/karate Island
Mr. Krabs tries to throw his daughter, Pearl, the best birthday ever. // SpongeBob competes on Karate Island for the title "King of Karate".
S4 Ep. 10 - Chimps Ahoy/ghost Host
Sandy is worried her inventions won't satisfy her chimp beneficiaries. // The Flying Dutchman crashes at SpongeBob's house where he constantly scares, startles and surprises SpongeBob.
S4 Ep. 9 - Krusty Towers/mrs. Puff, You're Fired
In another one of his money-making schemes, Mr. Krabs turns the Krusty Krab into an upscale hotel. // Mrs. Puff gets fired when the higher ups learn of SpongeBob's repeated failure.
S4 Ep. 8 - Patrick Smartpants/squidbob Tenaclepants
Patrick gets hit in the head and comes to with superior intellect! // Sandy accidentally melds SpongeBob and Squidward into one body when her teleportation device malfunctions.
S4 Ep. 7 - Enemy In-Law/mermaidman And Barnacleboy VI - The Motion Picture
Mr. Krabs is horrified to learn Plankton is dating his mother! // SpongeBob sets out to make his own Mermaid Man movie using the original actors, fresh from the retirement home.
S4 Ep. 6 - Dunces And Dragons
After a freak jousting accident at a Medieval Times restaurant, SpongeBob and Patrick are transported to a medieval version of Bikini Bottom.
S4 Ep. 5 - Selling Out/funny Pants
Mr. Krabs sells the Krusty Krab to a conglomerate and explores the joys of retirement. // Squidward tricks his neighbour into believing that SpongeBob has a laugh-related illness.