SpongeBob SquarePants - S3 Ep. 12

Episodes
S3 Ep. 2 - Club Spongebob/my Pretty Seahorse
SpongeBob and Patrick build a small clubhouse in a tree - when Squidward wants to join their club, he literally doesn't "fit" in. // SpongeBob finds a stray sea horse and adopts it.
S3 Ep. 12 - Chocolate With Nuts/superfriends
To make some extra cash, SpongeBob and Patrick decide to sell chocolate door to door. // Barnacle Boy wants to be called "Barnacle Man" and rebels when everyone rejects his request.
S3 Ep. 8 - No Weenies Allowed/squilliam Returns
SpongeBob must prove that he's tough so he can get into the Salty Spittoon. // Squidward's arch nemesis, Squilliam, returns to harass Squidward on his failed life since high school.
S3 Ep. 17 - Missing Identity/plankton's Army
SpongeBob desperately searches for his missing name tag. // Plankton enlists his relatives to help him steal the Krabby Patty Secret Formula.
S3 Ep. 4 - The Nasty Patty/the Idiot Box
Mr. Krabs must whip the Krusty Krab into shape in order to pass health inspection. // When SpongeBob and Patrick get a large screen TV, they throw out the TV and keep the box.
S3 Ep. 6 - The Snowball Effect/one Krab's Trash
It's snowing! SpongeBob and Patrick try to show Squidward how much fun it can be to play in the snow. // Mr. Krabs has a garage sale and sells SpongeBob the most valuable of items.