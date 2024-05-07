SpongeBob SquarePants - S3 Ep. 7

Episodes
S3 Ep. 8 - No Weenies Allowed/squilliam Returns
SpongeBob must prove that he's tough so he can get into the Salty Spittoon. // Squidward's arch nemesis, Squilliam, returns to harass Squidward on his failed life since high school.
S3 Ep. 7 - As Seen On Tv/can You Spare A Dime
SpongeBob makes a one second cameo in a Krusty Krabs commercial. // Fed up with Mr. Krabs insults, Squidward quits his job - but has a hard time finding a new job.
S3 Ep. 6 - The Snowball Effect/one Krab's Trash
It's snowing! SpongeBob and Patrick try to show Squidward how much fun it can be to play in the snow. // Mr. Krabs has a garage sale and sells SpongeBob the most valuable of items.
S3 Ep. 5 - Mermaid Man And Barnacle Boy Iv/doing Time
SpongeBob gets a hold of Mermaid Man's utility belt and accidentally shrinks all of Bikini Bottom. // Ms. Puff takes the blame for an accident SpongeBob caused and goes to prison.
S3 Ep. 4 - The Nasty Patty/the Idiot Box
Mr. Krabs must whip the Krusty Krab into shape in order to pass health inspection. // When SpongeBob and Patrick get a large screen TV, they throw out the TV and keep the box.
S3 Ep. 3 - Just ONE Bite/the Bully
SpongeBob becomes obsessed with the fact that Squidward has never actually tried a Krabby Patty. // The new bully in school, Flats, threatens to beat SpongeBob up after school.
S3 Ep. 2 - Club Spongebob/my Pretty Seahorse
SpongeBob and Patrick build a small clubhouse in a tree - when Squidward wants to join their club, he literally doesn't "fit" in. // SpongeBob finds a stray sea horse and adopts it.