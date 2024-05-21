SpongeBob SquarePants - S3 Ep. 17

Episodes
S3 Ep. 17 - Missing Identity/plankton's Army
SpongeBob desperately searches for his missing name tag. // Plankton enlists his relatives to help him steal the Krabby Patty Secret Formula.
S3 Ep. 16 - Krabby Land/the Camping Episode
Mr. Krabs gets ill after eating an old Krabby Patty that he refused to throw away. // SpongeBob has an accident while sand sledding! Afraid for his safety, he won't leave his house.
S3 Ep. 15 - Born Again Krabs/i Had An Accident
Squidward gets a pure-bread snail, Snelle, and decides to race her in the snail races. // Mr. Krabs feels old so he asks if he could join SpongeBob and Patrick on a wild night out.
S3 Ep. 14 - Spongebob B.C. (Before Comedy)
It is prehistoric Bikini Bottom, and we spend a day in the life of SpongeGar, Patar, and Squog. (SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward's prehistoric alter-egos.)
S3 Ep. 13 - New Student Starfish/clams
Patrick joins Ms. Puff's class but begins to get SpongeBob in a lot of trouble causing him to lose gold stars. // Mr. Krabs takes SpongeBob and Squidward on a clam fishing trip.
S3 Ep. 12 - Chocolate With Nuts/superfriends
To make some extra cash, SpongeBob and Patrick decide to sell chocolate door to door. // Barnacle Boy wants to be called "Barnacle Man" and rebels when everyone rejects his request.
S3 Ep. 11 - Spongebob's House Party
SpongeBob decides to throw a big party after discovering a "how to throw a party" kit in the grocery store.