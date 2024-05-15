SpongeBob SquarePants - S3 Ep. 13

Episodes
S3 Ep. 14 - Spongebob B.C. (Before Comedy)
It is prehistoric Bikini Bottom, and we spend a day in the life of SpongeGar, Patar, and Squog. (SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward's prehistoric alter-egos.)
S3 Ep. 13 - New Student Starfish/clams
Patrick joins Ms. Puff's class but begins to get SpongeBob in a lot of trouble causing him to lose gold stars. // Mr. Krabs takes SpongeBob and Squidward on a clam fishing trip.
S3 Ep. 12 - Chocolate With Nuts/superfriends
To make some extra cash, SpongeBob and Patrick decide to sell chocolate door to door. // Barnacle Boy wants to be called "Barnacle Man" and rebels when everyone rejects his request.
S3 Ep. 11 - Spongebob's House Party
SpongeBob decides to throw a big party after discovering a "how to throw a party" kit in the grocery store.
S3 Ep. 10 - Wet Painters/krusty Krab Training Video
SpongeBob and Patrick must paint Mr. Krabs living room without getting a drop of paint on anything but the walls. // Learn how to become a Krusty Krab employee in this episode.
S3 Ep. 9 - Krab Borg!/rock A Bi-Valve
After watching a movie where robots take over the world, SpongeBob thinks Mr. Krabs is a robot. // SpongeBob and Patrick find a baby clam and decide to raise it as their own.
S3 Ep. 8 - No Weenies Allowed/squilliam Returns
SpongeBob must prove that he's tough so he can get into the Salty Spittoon. // Squidward's arch nemesis, Squilliam, returns to harass Squidward on his failed life since high school.