SpongeBob SquarePants - S3 Ep. 10

Episodes
S3 Ep. 10 - Wet Painters/krusty Krab Training Video
SpongeBob and Patrick must paint Mr. Krabs living room without getting a drop of paint on anything but the walls. // Learn how to become a Krusty Krab employee in this episode.
S3 Ep. 9 - Krab Borg!/rock A Bi-Valve
After watching a movie where robots take over the world, SpongeBob thinks Mr. Krabs is a robot. // SpongeBob and Patrick find a baby clam and decide to raise it as their own.
S3 Ep. 8 - No Weenies Allowed/squilliam Returns
SpongeBob must prove that he's tough so he can get into the Salty Spittoon. // Squidward's arch nemesis, Squilliam, returns to harass Squidward on his failed life since high school.
S3 Ep. 7 - As Seen On Tv/can You Spare A Dime
SpongeBob makes a one second cameo in a Krusty Krabs commercial. // Fed up with Mr. Krabs insults, Squidward quits his job - but has a hard time finding a new job.
S3 Ep. 6 - The Snowball Effect/one Krab's Trash
It's snowing! SpongeBob and Patrick try to show Squidward how much fun it can be to play in the snow. // Mr. Krabs has a garage sale and sells SpongeBob the most valuable of items.
S3 Ep. 5 - Mermaid Man And Barnacle Boy Iv/doing Time
SpongeBob gets a hold of Mermaid Man's utility belt and accidentally shrinks all of Bikini Bottom. // Ms. Puff takes the blame for an accident SpongeBob caused and goes to prison.
S3 Ep. 4 - The Nasty Patty/the Idiot Box
Mr. Krabs must whip the Krusty Krab into shape in order to pass health inspection. // When SpongeBob and Patrick get a large screen TV, they throw out the TV and keep the box.