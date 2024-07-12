SpongeBob SquarePants - S2 Ep. 14

Episodes
S2 Ep. 14 - Welcome To The Chum Bucket/frankendoodle
Mr. Krabs loses a bet with Plankton and SpongeBob is forced to go work at the Chum Bucket. // SpongeBob and Pat discover a pencil that makes everything they draw come to life.
S2 Ep. 16 - The Graveyard Shift/krusty Love
While working the graveyard shift, Squidward tells SpongeBob a scary tale. // Ms. Puff pays a visit to the Krusty Krab and Mr. Krabs is instantly smitten with her.
S2 Ep. 5 - Wormy/patty Hype
SpongeBob and Patrick are convinced a butterfly ate Sandy's pet caterpillar. // SpongeBob's coloured patty sales idea becomes a huge success and Mr. Krabs wants a piece of the pie.
S2 Ep. 12 - Pressure/the Smoking Peanut
Sandy and SpongeBob get into a fierce competition doing extreme underwater sports. // SpongeBob and Pat visit the zoo and SpongeBob innocently tosses a peanut at an oyster to rouse it.