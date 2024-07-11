SpongeBob SquarePants - S2 Ep. 12

SpongeBob SquarePants

Sandy and SpongeBob get into a fierce competition doing extreme underwater sports. // SpongeBob and Pat visit the zoo and SpongeBob innocently tosses a peanut at an oyster to rouse it.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 16 - The Graveyard Shift/krusty Love

While working the graveyard shift, Squidward tells SpongeBob a scary tale. // Ms. Puff pays a visit to the Krusty Krab and Mr. Krabs is instantly smitten with her.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Wormy/patty Hype

SpongeBob and Patrick are convinced a butterfly ate Sandy's pet caterpillar. // SpongeBob's coloured patty sales idea becomes a huge success and Mr. Krabs wants a piece of the pie.

23 mins

23 mins

S2 Ep. 15 - The Secret Box/band Geeks

Patrick has a box and won't show SpongeBob what's inside. // Squidward's old rival brags to Squid about his famous marching band. Feeling outdone, Squid says he has a band too.

Season 2