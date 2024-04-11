SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S2 Ep. 9
G | Kids

SpongeBob and Pat are fascinated by the snow they see inside the Tree dome, but sandy is hibernating for the winter. // SpongeBob grows more and more jealous as Gary spends more time with Patrick.

Episodes
Episodes

23 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Pressure/the Smoking Peanut

Sandy and SpongeBob get into a fierce competition doing extreme underwater sports. // SpongeBob and Pat visit the zoo and SpongeBob innocently tosses a peanut at an oyster to rouse it.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Mermaid Man And Barnacle Boy Iii/squirrel Jokes

When Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy go away for the weekend, they ask SpongeBob and Pat to house sit. // SpongeBob becomes a stand-up comedian when he starts telling derogatory jokes about squirrels.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - No Free Rides/i'm Your Biggest Fanatic

SpongeBob fails his driving test again; Ms. Puff wants him out of her classroom so she makes up extra credit so he can pass the test. // SpongeBob tries to join an exclusive jelly fishing club.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Survival Of The Idiots/dumped

22 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Patchy The Pirate Presents The Spongebob Squarepants Christmas Special

Nobody in Bikini Bottom has heard of Christmas or Santa Claus. SpongeBob wants to bring Christmas to Bikini Bottom this year and his enthusiasm is infectious.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Pre-Hibernation Week/life Of Crime

Sandy is going into hibernation in a week, and she wants to pack in a million activities. // SpongeBob and Patrick end up popping Mr. Krabs balloon and fear the consequences.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - Grandma's Kisses / Squidville

SpongeBob's friends tease him after Grandma gives him a kiss. // Sick and tired of living between SpongeBob and Patrick, Squidward decides to move out of Bikini Bottom.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Wormy/patty Hype

SpongeBob and Patrick are convinced a butterfly ate Sandy's pet caterpillar. // SpongeBob's coloured patty sales idea becomes a huge success and Mr. Krabs wants a piece of the pie.

Season 2