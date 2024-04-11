SpongeBob SquarePants - S2 Ep. 9

Episodes
S2 Ep. 12 - Pressure/the Smoking Peanut
Sandy and SpongeBob get into a fierce competition doing extreme underwater sports. // SpongeBob and Pat visit the zoo and SpongeBob innocently tosses a peanut at an oyster to rouse it.
S2 Ep. 11 - Mermaid Man And Barnacle Boy Iii/squirrel Jokes
When Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy go away for the weekend, they ask SpongeBob and Pat to house sit. // SpongeBob becomes a stand-up comedian when he starts telling derogatory jokes about squirrels.
S2 Ep. 10 - No Free Rides/i'm Your Biggest Fanatic
SpongeBob fails his driving test again; Ms. Puff wants him out of her classroom so she makes up extra credit so he can pass the test. // SpongeBob tries to join an exclusive jelly fishing club.
S2 Ep. 9 - Survival Of The Idiots/dumped
SpongeBob and Pat are fascinated by the snow they see inside the Tree dome, but sandy is hibernating for the winter. // SpongeBob grows more and more jealous as Gary spends more time with Patrick.
S2 Ep. 8 - Patchy The Pirate Presents The Spongebob Squarepants Christmas Special
Nobody in Bikini Bottom has heard of Christmas or Santa Claus. SpongeBob wants to bring Christmas to Bikini Bottom this year and his enthusiasm is infectious.
S2 Ep. 7 - Pre-Hibernation Week/life Of Crime
Sandy is going into hibernation in a week, and she wants to pack in a million activities. // SpongeBob and Patrick end up popping Mr. Krabs balloon and fear the consequences.
S2 Ep. 6 - Grandma's Kisses / Squidville
SpongeBob's friends tease him after Grandma gives him a kiss. // Sick and tired of living between SpongeBob and Patrick, Squidward decides to move out of Bikini Bottom.