SpongeBob SquarePants - S2 Ep. 7

Episodes
S2 Ep. 8 - Patchy The Pirate Presents The Spongebob Squarepants Christmas Special
Nobody in Bikini Bottom has heard of Christmas or Santa Claus. SpongeBob wants to bring Christmas to Bikini Bottom this year and his enthusiasm is infectious.
S2 Ep. 7 - Pre-Hibernation Week/life Of Crime
Sandy is going into hibernation in a week, and she wants to pack in a million activities. // SpongeBob and Patrick end up popping Mr. Krabs balloon and fear the consequences.
S2 Ep. 6 - Grandma's Kisses / Squidville
SpongeBob's friends tease him after Grandma gives him a kiss. // Sick and tired of living between SpongeBob and Patrick, Squidward decides to move out of Bikini Bottom.
S2 Ep. 5 - Wormy/patty Hype
SpongeBob and Patrick are convinced a butterfly ate Sandy's pet caterpillar. // SpongeBob's coloured patty sales idea becomes a huge success and Mr. Krabs wants a piece of the pie.
S2 Ep. 4 - Dying For Pie/imitation Krabs
Squidward accidentally lets SpongeBob eat an exploding pie. // Plankton schemes to steal the Krabby patty by disguising himself as Mr. Krabs.
S2 Ep. 3 - Big Pink Loser/bubble Buddy
Patrick goes overboard when he takes SpongeBob on as a role model. // SpongeBob blows a bubble to keep him company when Patrick goes out of town.
S2 Ep. 2 - Something Smells/bossy Boots
SpongeBob eats sea onion ice cream and his breath stinks. // When Mr. Krabs gives his daughter Pearl a job at the Krusty krab, she starts to make some changes.