SpongeBob SquarePants - S2 Ep. 5

Episodes
S2 Ep. 7 - Pre-Hibernation Week/life Of Crime
Sandy is going into hibernation in a week, and she wants to pack in a million activities. // SpongeBob and Patrick end up popping Mr. Krabs balloon and fear the consequences.
S2 Ep. 6 - Grandma's Kisses / Squidville
SpongeBob's friends tease him after Grandma gives him a kiss. // Sick and tired of living between SpongeBob and Patrick, Squidward decides to move out of Bikini Bottom.
S2 Ep. 5 - Wormy/patty Hype
SpongeBob and Patrick are convinced a butterfly ate Sandy's pet caterpillar. // SpongeBob's coloured patty sales idea becomes a huge success and Mr. Krabs wants a piece of the pie.
S2 Ep. 4 - Dying For Pie/imitation Krabs
Squidward accidentally lets SpongeBob eat an exploding pie. // Plankton schemes to steal the Krabby patty by disguising himself as Mr. Krabs.
S2 Ep. 3 - Big Pink Loser/bubble Buddy
Patrick goes overboard when he takes SpongeBob on as a role model. // SpongeBob blows a bubble to keep him company when Patrick goes out of town.
S2 Ep. 2 - Something Smells/bossy Boots
SpongeBob eats sea onion ice cream and his breath stinks. // When Mr. Krabs gives his daughter Pearl a job at the Krusty krab, she starts to make some changes.