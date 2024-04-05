SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S2 Ep. 5
23 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Pre-Hibernation Week/life Of Crime

Sandy is going into hibernation in a week, and she wants to pack in a million activities. // SpongeBob and Patrick end up popping Mr. Krabs balloon and fear the consequences.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - Grandma's Kisses / Squidville

SpongeBob's friends tease him after Grandma gives him a kiss. // Sick and tired of living between SpongeBob and Patrick, Squidward decides to move out of Bikini Bottom.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Wormy/patty Hype

23 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Dying For Pie/imitation Krabs

Squidward accidentally lets SpongeBob eat an exploding pie. // Plankton schemes to steal the Krabby patty by disguising himself as Mr. Krabs.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Big Pink Loser/bubble Buddy

Patrick goes overboard when he takes SpongeBob on as a role model. // SpongeBob blows a bubble to keep him company when Patrick goes out of town.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Something Smells/bossy Boots

SpongeBob eats sea onion ice cream and his breath stinks. // When Mr. Krabs gives his daughter Pearl a job at the Krusty krab, she starts to make some changes.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - Your Shoe's Untied/squid's Day Off

Patrick gets a new pair of shoes but doesn't know how to tie his laces. // Mr. Krabs takes the day off from the Krusty Krab and puts Squidward in charge.

Season 2