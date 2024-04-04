SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S2 Ep. 4
Squidward accidentally lets SpongeBob eat an exploding pie. // Plankton schemes to steal the Krabby patty by disguising himself as Mr. Krabs.

S2 Ep. 8 - Patchy The Pirate Presents The Spongebob Squarepants Christmas Special

Nobody in Bikini Bottom has heard of Christmas or Santa Claus. SpongeBob wants to bring Christmas to Bikini Bottom this year and his enthusiasm is infectious.

S2 Ep. 7 - Pre-Hibernation Week/life Of Crime

Sandy is going into hibernation in a week, and she wants to pack in a million activities. // SpongeBob and Patrick end up popping Mr. Krabs balloon and fear the consequences.

S2 Ep. 6 - Grandma's Kisses / Squidville

SpongeBob's friends tease him after Grandma gives him a kiss. // Sick and tired of living between SpongeBob and Patrick, Squidward decides to move out of Bikini Bottom.

S2 Ep. 5 - Wormy/patty Hype

SpongeBob and Patrick are convinced a butterfly ate Sandy's pet caterpillar. // SpongeBob's coloured patty sales idea becomes a huge success and Mr. Krabs wants a piece of the pie.

S2 Ep. 3 - Big Pink Loser/bubble Buddy

Patrick goes overboard when he takes SpongeBob on as a role model. // SpongeBob blows a bubble to keep him company when Patrick goes out of town.

S2 Ep. 2 - Something Smells/bossy Boots

SpongeBob eats sea onion ice cream and his breath stinks. // When Mr. Krabs gives his daughter Pearl a job at the Krusty krab, she starts to make some changes.

S2 Ep. 1 - Your Shoe's Untied/squid's Day Off

Patrick gets a new pair of shoes but doesn't know how to tie his laces. // Mr. Krabs takes the day off from the Krusty Krab and puts Squidward in charge.

