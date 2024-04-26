SpongeBob SquarePants - S2 Ep. 20

Episodes
S2 Ep. 20 - Squid On Strike/sandy, Spongebob And The Worm
Squidward convinces SpongeBob to join with him and threatens Mr. Krabs with a strike. // A large worm is terrorizing Bikini Bottom and SpongeBob is terrified of it.
S2 Ep. 19 - Jellyfish Hunter/the Fry Cook Games
Mr. Krabs takes advantage of the Jellyfish when he discovers that customers love SpongeBob's special jellyfish jelly Krabby Patty. // Mr. Krabs enters SpongeBob in the Fry Cook Games.
S2 Ep. 18 - Sailor Mouth/artist Unknown
SpongeBob reads a "bad" word off a dumpster behind the Krusty Krab and doesn't know what it means. // SpongeBob enrols in Squidward's community art class.
S2 Ep. 17 - Procrastination/i'm With Stupid
SpongeBob must write an 800-word essay for boating school. // When Patrick's parents come over for Starfish Day, Patrick gets upset that they still think he isn't very smart.
S2 Ep. 16 - The Graveyard Shift/krusty Love
While working the graveyard shift, Squidward tells SpongeBob a scary tale. // Ms. Puff pays a visit to the Krusty Krab and Mr. Krabs is instantly smitten with her.
S2 Ep. 15 - The Secret Box/band Geeks
Patrick has a box and won't show SpongeBob what's inside. // Squidward's old rival brags to Squid about his famous marching band. Feeling outdone, Squid says he has a band too.
S2 Ep. 14 - Welcome To The Chum Bucket/frankendoodle
Mr. Krabs loses a bet with Plankton and SpongeBob is forced to go work at the Chum Bucket. // SpongeBob and Pat discover a pencil that makes everything they draw come to life.