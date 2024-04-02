SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S2 Ep. 2
G | Kids

SpongeBob eats sea onion ice cream and his breath stinks. // When Mr. Krabs gives his daughter Pearl a job at the Krusty krab, she starts to make some changes.

Episodes
Episodes

23 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Something Smells/bossy Boots

23 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - Your Shoe's Untied/squid's Day Off

Patrick gets a new pair of shoes but doesn't know how to tie his laces. // Mr. Krabs takes the day off from the Krusty Krab and puts Squidward in charge.

Season 2