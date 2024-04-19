SpongeBob SquarePants - S2 Ep. 15

Episodes
S2 Ep. 15 - The Secret Box/band Geeks
Patrick has a box and won't show SpongeBob what's inside. // Squidward's old rival brags to Squid about his famous marching band. Feeling outdone, Squid says he has a band too.
S2 Ep. 14 - Welcome To The Chum Bucket/frankendoodle
Mr. Krabs loses a bet with Plankton and SpongeBob is forced to go work at the Chum Bucket. // SpongeBob and Pat discover a pencil that makes everything they draw come to life.
S2 Ep. 13 - Shanghaied/gary Takes A Bath
SpongeBob and Patrick work as crew members for The Flying Dutchman. // It's time to give Gary a bath, but he doesn't want to take one.
S2 Ep. 12 - Pressure/the Smoking Peanut
Sandy and SpongeBob get into a fierce competition doing extreme underwater sports. // SpongeBob and Pat visit the zoo and SpongeBob innocently tosses a peanut at an oyster to rouse it.
S2 Ep. 11 - Mermaid Man And Barnacle Boy Iii/squirrel Jokes
When Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy go away for the weekend, they ask SpongeBob and Pat to house sit. // SpongeBob becomes a stand-up comedian when he starts telling derogatory jokes about squirrels.
S2 Ep. 10 - No Free Rides/i'm Your Biggest Fanatic
SpongeBob fails his driving test again; Ms. Puff wants him out of her classroom so she makes up extra credit so he can pass the test. // SpongeBob tries to join an exclusive jelly fishing club.
S2 Ep. 9 - Survival Of The Idiots/dumped
SpongeBob and Pat are fascinated by the snow they see inside the Tree dome, but sandy is hibernating for the winter. // SpongeBob grows more and more jealous as Gary spends more time with Patrick.