SpongeBob SquarePants - S2 Ep. 14

Mr. Krabs loses a bet with Plankton and SpongeBob is forced to go work at the Chum Bucket. // SpongeBob and Pat discover a pencil that makes everything they draw come to life.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 15 - The Secret Box/band Geeks

Patrick has a box and won't show SpongeBob what's inside. // Squidward's old rival brags to Squid about his famous marching band. Feeling outdone, Squid says he has a band too.

23 mins

23 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Shanghaied/gary Takes A Bath

SpongeBob and Patrick work as crew members for The Flying Dutchman. // It's time to give Gary a bath, but he doesn't want to take one.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Pressure/the Smoking Peanut

Sandy and SpongeBob get into a fierce competition doing extreme underwater sports. // SpongeBob and Pat visit the zoo and SpongeBob innocently tosses a peanut at an oyster to rouse it.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Mermaid Man And Barnacle Boy Iii/squirrel Jokes

When Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy go away for the weekend, they ask SpongeBob and Pat to house sit. // SpongeBob becomes a stand-up comedian when he starts telling derogatory jokes about squirrels.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - No Free Rides/i'm Your Biggest Fanatic

SpongeBob fails his driving test again; Ms. Puff wants him out of her classroom so she makes up extra credit so he can pass the test. // SpongeBob tries to join an exclusive jelly fishing club.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Survival Of The Idiots/dumped

SpongeBob and Pat are fascinated by the snow they see inside the Tree dome, but sandy is hibernating for the winter. // SpongeBob grows more and more jealous as Gary spends more time with Patrick.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Patchy The Pirate Presents The Spongebob Squarepants Christmas Special

Nobody in Bikini Bottom has heard of Christmas or Santa Claus. SpongeBob wants to bring Christmas to Bikini Bottom this year and his enthusiasm is infectious.

