SpongeBob SquarePants - S13 Ep. 12

Episodes
S13 Ep. 12 - Welcome To Binary Bottom / You're Going To Pay...Phone / A Skin Wrinkle In Time
In an alternate reality, Bikini Bottom is inhabited entirely by robots. // Mr. Krabs installs a cursed payphone in the Krusty Krab. / GrandPat travels through time to get home.
S13 Ep. 11 - Squidferatu/slappy Days
Squidward ventures to Nosferatu's castle after accidentally receiving his mail. // Nosferatu's minion Slappy kills some time around Bikini Bottom.
S13 Ep. 10 - Captain Pipsqueak/plane To Sea
Plankton joins the League of E.V.I.L. // SpongeBob and Patrick take Squidward on a plane to a tropical resort.
S13 Ep. 13 - Abandon Twits / Wallhalla
The Krusty Krew builds a boat for their penny-pinching captain. // SpongeBob discovers a crazed castaway living in his walls.
S13 Ep. 9 - Say 'awww!'/patrick The Mailman
Frustrated that he's seen as cute instead of evil, Plankton builds a robot to punish anyone who says "aww!" // Patrick crushes the mailman, so he and SpongeBob deliver the mail around Bikini Bottom.
S13 Ep. 8 - Food Pbbft! Truck/upturn Girls
SpongeBob and Squidward try to sell krabby patties from a food truck in the darkest depths of the ocean. // Pearl and Narlene have a whales' day out in the big city.
S13 Ep. 7 - Big Bad Bubble Bass/sea-Man Sponge Haters Club
Karen tells the fairytale of a nerd trying to steal an action figure from his three little neighbors. // Squidward hosts a secret "We Hate SpongeBob Club" at his house.