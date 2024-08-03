SpongeBob SquarePants - S13 Ep. 9

Episodes
S13 Ep. 9 - Say 'awww!'/patrick The Mailman
Frustrated that he's seen as cute instead of evil, Plankton builds a robot to punish anyone who says "aww!" // Patrick crushes the mailman, so he and SpongeBob deliver the mail around Bikini Bottom.
S13 Ep. 25 - Squidbird / Allergy Attack!
Squidward gets left with a mess when SpongeBob and Patrick use carrier clams to send messages. // After cooking his kazillionth Krabby Patty, SpongeBob believes he's developed an allergy to them.
S13 Ep. 24 - Swimming Fools / The Goobfather
SpongeBob builds a pool in his backyard and Squidward tries to resist taking a dip. // Mr. Krabs must reckon with the Goobfather after he adds "Patty Whips" to the menu at the Krusty Krab.
S13 Ep. 23 - Spatula Of The Heavens / Gary's Playhouse
SpongeBob embarks on an epic journey to have his beloved spatula reforged by the legendary Guru Greasetrap. // SpongeBob builds a snail-house outside for Gary to play in while he is at work.
S13 Ep. 22 - My Friend Patty / Fun-Believable
SpongeBob befriends a sentient Krabby Patty whose only wish is to be eaten. // Rube hosts an episode of "FUN-Believable! With Rube" where he explores little known oddities and attractions.
S13 Ep. 21 - Dopey Dick / Plankton And The Beanstalk
Squidward joins a crew of sailors hunting down the great white jellyfish. // Plankton finds a magic bean that takes him to a land of giants (well, more giant than usual).
S13 Ep. 8 - Food Pbbft! Truck/upturn Girls
SpongeBob and Squidward try to sell krabby patties from a food truck in the darkest depths of the ocean. // Pearl and Narlene have a whales' day out in the big city.