SpongeBob SquarePants - S13 Ep. 8

Episodes
S13 Ep. 8 - Food Pbbft! Truck/upturn Girls
SpongeBob and Squidward try to sell krabby patties from a food truck in the darkest depths of the ocean. // Pearl and Narlene have a whales' day out in the big city.
S13 Ep. 7 - Big Bad Bubble Bass/sea-Man Sponge Haters Club
Karen tells the fairytale of a nerd trying to steal an action figure from his three little neighbors. // Squidward hosts a secret "We Hate SpongeBob Club" at his house.
S13 Ep. 20 - Friendiversary / Mandatory Music
SpongeBob celebrates the anniversary of his friendship with Squidward. Squidward does not. // Squidward's lack of talent lands him in a court ordered music class.
S13 Ep. 19 - Hot Crossed Nuts / Sir Urchin And Snail Fail
Sandy's homemade snack becomes a big hit at the Krusty Krab. // SpongeBob and Patrick's favorite comedy duo has a falling out on live television.
S13 Ep. 18 - Delivery To Monster Island / Ride Patrick Ride
SpongeBob and Plankton must work together to survive an island of deadly monsters. // SpongeBob teaches Patrick how to ride a bike.
S13 Ep. 17 - The Flower Plot / Spongebob On Parade
The Chum Bucket is replaced by a flower shop with a charming new owner. // The Krusty Krab enters a float in the annual Bikini Bottom Parade.
S13 Ep. 16 - Ma And Pa's Big Hurrah / Yellow Pavement
When SpongeBob's parents come to visit, their thirst for thrills comes as a big surprise. // You'll learn all you need to get your boating license in this educational driving film.