SpongeBob SquarePants - S13 Ep. 5

Episodes
S13 Ep. 5 - Spongebob's Road To Christmas
SpongeBob and his pals journey to the North Pole to give Santa a present.
S13 Ep. 4 - Something Narwhal This Way Comes/c.H.U.M.S
Two familiar faces from SpongeBob's past visit Bikini Bottom, but they bring a big problem along with them. // After falling down the drain, Plankton finds an unlikely ally in the sewers.
S13 Ep. 3 - Goofy Scoopers/pat The Dog
SpongeBob and Patrick make it their mission to reunite the recently fires robot band. // Patrick is sent to the pound for acting like a worm, but he won't be able to leave unless SpongeBob trains him.
S13 Ep. 2 - Under The Small Top/squidward's Sick Daze
Squidward's house becomes infested with a mail-order flea circus meant for SpongeBob. // Squidward fakes being sick to get out of work, but his agony only begins when SpongeBob arrives to care for him